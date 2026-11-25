King Addons for Elementor <= 51.1.87 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary Widget Rendering via Faceted Filters AJAX CVE-2026-125444
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/king-addons/vulnerability/wordpress-king-addons-for-elementor-plugin-51-1-87-broken-access-control-vulnerability?_s_id=cvehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-125444
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- kingaddons
- Product
- king-addons-for-elementor
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