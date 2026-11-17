knowns <= 0.29.1 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Read via Template Preview Path Traversal CVE-2026-86538
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/knowns-dev/knowns/security/advisories/GHSA-fpxv-c555-rhm3https://github.com/knowns-dev/knowns/commit/09c5a96fd5817b941dc86669278c1a17db10ed4ehttps://github.com/knowns-dev/knowns/releases/tag/v0.30.0https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/knowns-before-0.30.0-path-traversal-via-templatefile-parameterhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-86538
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- knowns-dev
- Product
- knowns
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.