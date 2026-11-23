MantisBT <= 2.28.3 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-52881
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/mantisbt/mantisbt/security/advisories/GHSA-vcrw-4xvv-jh49https://github.com/mantisbt/mantisbt/commit/297773fbb238c39a153bd888431b41a176132098https://mantisbt.org/bugs/view.php?id=37103https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-52881
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mantisbt
- Product
- mantisbt
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