MasterStudy LMS < 3.7.46 - Unauthenticated Unpublished Course Disclosure CVE-2026-81197
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/8738320c-eb44-46b9-b809-b5cb786cb3e4/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-81197
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- stylemix
- Product
- masterstudy-lms
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