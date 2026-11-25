mcp-atlassian - Unauthenticated Global Credential Fallback CVE-2026-77244
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/sooperset/mcp-atlassian/security/advisories/GHSA-wrhw-j3f9-8vc6https://github.com/sooperset/mcp-atlassian/pull/1448https://github.com/sooperset/mcp-atlassian/commit/b041733473f95119dd539542a43c280737a8e460https://github.com/sooperset/mcp-atlassian/releases/tag/v0.22.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-77244
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sooperset
- Product
- mcp-atlassian
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