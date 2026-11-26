Mealie - Default Login
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://mealie.io/documentation/getting-started/installation/installation-checklist/https://github.com/mealie-recipes/mealie/blob/v3.31.0/mealie/core/settings/settings.pyhttps://github.com/mealie-recipes/mealie/blob/v3.31.0/mealie/repos/seed/init_users.py
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mealie
- Product
- mealie
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