MediaWiki < 1.39.12, 1.40.x < 1.42.6, 1.43.x < 1.43.1 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2025-32696CVE-2025-32698CVE-2025-32699CVE-2025-3469
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.wikimedia.org/hyperkitty/list/mediawiki-announce@lists.wikimedia.org/thread/CIXFJVC57OFRBCCEIDRLZCLFGMYGEYTT/https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/T304474https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/T385958https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/T387130https://phabricator.wikimedia.org/T358689
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 10, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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