Members <= 3.3.1 - Unauthenticated Private Site Bypass via Login-Path Exemption Query-Var Override CVE-2026-134748
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/caseproof/members/security/advisories/GHSA-4jhr-qq5j-w7qghttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-j68j-wjf6-ppc3https://github.com/caseproof/members/commit/b43960048e65029446184ee372e9a782efea4a07https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-134748
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- memberpress
- Product
- members
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