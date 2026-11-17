Mercury 3.0.0 - 3.2.3 - Unauthenticated Terminal Access CVE-2026-111057
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/mljar/mercury/security/advisories/GHSA-f8c7-rwf9-fmgmhttps://github.com/mljar/mercury/commit/8c467129037ee9df269d543ac217ffd33b97bf3fhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-111057
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mljar
- Product
- mercury
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