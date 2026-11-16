Mirasvit Full Page Cache Warmer < 1.11.12 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-45247
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://sansec.io/research/mirasvit-cache-warmer-object-injectionhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-45247https://mirasvit.com/manual/magento-2-full-page-cache-warmer/changelog/https://github.com/ambionics/phpggc
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 26, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mirasvit
- Product
- full_page_cache_warmer
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