NocoBase - Default JWT Secret Authentication Bypass CVE-2025-13877
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/nocobase/nocobase/security/advisories/GHSA-mv7p-34fv-4874https://github.com/nocobase/nocobase/commit/de4292ea7847dd26c6306445091769f8b9ee96d5https://gist.github.com/H2u8s/f3ede60d7ecfe598ae452aa5a8fbb90dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-13877
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 2, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- nocobase
- Product
- nocobase
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