ONLYOFFICE Document Server < 5.6.3 - Path Traversal to Arbitrary File Write CVE-2021-3199
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/DocumentServer/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md#563https://github.com/moehw/poc_exploits/tree/master/CVE-2021-3199https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-3199
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 26, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- onlyoffice
- Product
- document_server
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