OpenFGA <= 1.13.1 - Preshared API Key Disclosure CVE-2026-40293
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/openfga/openfga/security/advisories/GHSA-68m9-983m-f3v5https://github.com/openfga/openfga/commit/81373f28921554ab41232af10f762180d461a776https://github.com/openfga/openfga/releases/tag/v1.14.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-40293
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- openfga
- Product
- openfga
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