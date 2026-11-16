OpenObserve <= 0.90.2 - Unauthenticated Runtime Configuration Disclosure CVE-2026-63645
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/openobserve/openobserve/security/advisories/GHSA-v496-g5c9-vqxwhttps://github.com/openobserve/openobserve/commit/8e4cadfcc24f0f85cd5c6120b32699e0d9cc057ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-63645
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- openobserve
- Product
- openobserve
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.