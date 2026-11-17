Oracle Reports rwservlet - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2012-3152
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/31253http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/topics/security/cpuoct2012-1515893.htmlhttps://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/blob/master/modules/exploits/multi/http/oracle_reports_rce.rbhttps://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2012-3152https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2012-3152
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 16, 2012
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- oracle
- Product
- fusion_middleware
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