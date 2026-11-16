Oracle WebLogic Server - T3 Deserialization Remote Code Execution CVE-2015-4852
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2015-4852https://foxglovesecurity.com/2015/11/06/what-do-weblogic-websphere-jboss-jenkins-opennms-and-your-application-have-in-common-this-vulnerability/https://www.oracle.com/technetwork/topics/security/alert-cve-2015-4852-2763333.htmlhttps://github.com/frohoff/ysoserial
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 18, 2015
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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