OrientDB =< 2.2.22 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2017-11467
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-11467https://ssd-disclosure.com/ssd-advisory-orientdb-code-execution/https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/blob/master/modules/exploits/multi/http/orientdb_exec.rb
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 20, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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