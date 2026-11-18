Perses < 0.54.0-rc.0 - Path Traversal Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-63445
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/perses/perses/security/advisories/GHSA-vr5f-w35q-98jphttps://github.com/perses/perses/commit/75e5471040ccb5674ea8d25c2aa16c80ccb70b2ahttps://github.com/perses/perses/releases/tag/v0.54.0-rc.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-63445
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- perses
- Product
- perses
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