phpMyAdmin 4.0.x/4.4.x/4.6.x - Authenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2016-5734
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2016-5734https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-rv57-479x-x4qvhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/40185
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 3, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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