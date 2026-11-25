phpMyFAQ <= 4.1.2 - Authentication Bypass via Empty API Token CVE-2026-35672
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/thorsten/phpMyFAQ/security/advisories/GHSA-gp95-j463-vv28https://github.com/thorsten/phpMyFAQ/commit/84c095d6b39fb6744ce2d5f26ee1c8a7569327a5https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/phpmyfaq-authentication-bypass-via-empty-api-tokenhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-35672
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- phpmyfaq
- Product
- phpmyfaq
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