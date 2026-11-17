Polycom Web Configuration Utility - Default Login
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://support.ringcentral.com/article-v2/Default-Username-Password-Polycom-Phones.htmlhttps://h30434.www3.hp.com/t5/Poly-Phones-Knowledge-Base/FAQ-What-is-the-warning-indication-triangle-exclamation-mark/ta-p/9510744
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- polycom
- Product
- uc_software
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