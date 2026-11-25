Poste.io < 2.5.22 - Remote Code Execution (DMARC Report Processing) CVE-2026-127027
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cert.pl/en/posts/2026/11/CVE-2026-127027https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-127027https://poste.io/changelog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- analogic
- Product
- poste.io
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