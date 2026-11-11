Postiz < 2.21.3 - Unauthenticated Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-34577
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/gitroomhq/postiz-app/security/advisories/GHSA-mv6h-v3jg-g539https://github.com/gitroomhq/postiz-app/releases/tag/v2.21.3https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-34577
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- gitroomhq
- Product
- postiz
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