Prefect Server < 3.6.22 - Authentication Bypass via Health Check Path Suffix CVE-2026-3514
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.com/bounties/c540e5e1-f74f-44f4-bfa0-9764ff6daa75https://github.com/PrefectHQ/prefect/commit/e21617125335025b4b27e7d6f0ca028e8e8f3b79https://github.com/PrefectHQ/prefect/pull/21063https://github.com/PrefectHQ/prefect/releases/tag/3.6.22https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-3514https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-7722
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- prefect
- Product
- prefect
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