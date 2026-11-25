pREST 2.3.0 - SQL Injection via _groupby CVE-2026-104129
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/prest/prest/security/advisories/GHSA-v9v2-98xq-627chttps://github.com/prest/prest/commit/084348fa82701b098492fc520557ff290b7691e2https://github.com/prest/prest/releases/tag/v2.4.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-104129
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- prest
- Product
- prest
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