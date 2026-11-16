Project Nessie - Unauthenticated API Access
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://projectnessie.org/nessie-latest/authentication/https://github.com/projectnessie/nessie/blob/nessie-0.110.0/servers/quarkus-server/src/main/resources/application.properties
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- projectnessie
- Product
- nessie
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