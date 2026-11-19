Rclone 1.46.0 - 1.74.2 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Read via --rc-serve CVE-2026-49980
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/rclone/rclone/security/advisories/GHSA-qw24-gh76-8rvvhttps://github.com/rclone/rclone/commit/2326ea79f7dd93de1f7ba15f02353d40995f06a8https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-49980
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- rclone
- Product
- rclone
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