Redpanda Connect Streams API - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-123270
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-123270https://docs.redpanda.com/connect/guides/streams_mode/about/https://docs.redpanda.com/connect/components/processors/command/https://github.com/pagvac/redpanda-connect-unauth-rcehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-123270
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- redpanda
- Product
- redpanda-connect
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