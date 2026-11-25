SaltStack Salt < 2019.2.4/3000.2 - Directory Traversal Arbitrary File Read CVE-2020-11652
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://labs.f-secure.com/advisories/saltstack-authorization-bypass/https://docs.saltproject.io/en/latest/topics/releases/3000.2.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-11652https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2020-11652
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 30, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- saltstack
- Product
- salt
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