SAP NetWeaver AS Java (CrashFileDownloadServlet) - Directory Traversal CVE-2016-3976
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/39996https://lists.openwall.net/full-disclosure/2016/06/18/2https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/2234971https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2016-3976https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2016-3976
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 7, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sap
- Product
- netweaver_application_server_java
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