Security For WooCommerce <= 1.0.16 - Unauthenticated Settings Disclosure CVE-2026-123698
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/f13ecbe7-8abb-4736-be5c-fd38f402181c/https://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/ultimate-security-for-woocommerce/tags/1.0.16/admin/class-ultimate-security-for-woocommerce-admin.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-123698
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- programmelab
- Product
- ultimate-security-for-woocommerce
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