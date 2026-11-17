Signal K Server 2.0.0 - 2.33.x - Path Traversal CVE-2026-123807
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/SignalK/signalk-server/security/advisories/GHSA-4xm8-rg9h-jhq2https://github.com/SignalK/signalk-server/commit/83689f040d7e90280dddc643f44f3e4ce348fbb1https://github.com/SignalK/signalk-server/releases/tag/v2.34.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-123807
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- signalk
- Product
- signalk-server
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