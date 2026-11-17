SignalWire FreeSWITCH < 1.11.3 - SIP MESSAGE api-proto OS Command Injection CVE-2026-116779
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/signalwire/freeswitch/security/advisories/GHSA-mg63-h38w-8p9phttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-116779https://blog.ostorlab.co/freeswitch-sip-message-rce-cve-2026-116779.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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