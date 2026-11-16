Slider Revolution < 6.7.0 - Unauthenticated Broken Access Control CVE-2024-34444
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/articles/unauthenticated-xss-vulnerability-patched-in-slider-revolution-plugin/https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/revslider/vulnerability/wordpress-slider-revolution-plugin-6-7-0-unauthenticated-broken-access-control-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-34444
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 19, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- themepunch
- Product
- revslider
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