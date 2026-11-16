The Events Calendar <= 6.6.4 - SQL Injection CVE-2024-8275
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-8275https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/the-events-calendar/the-events-calendar-664-unauthenticated-sql-injection-via-orderbyhttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-v6x4-m48j-jm68https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/the-events-calendar/tags/6.6.4&new_path=/the-events-calendar/tags/6.6.4.1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 25, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- stellarwp
- Product
- the-events-calendar
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