Tianxin Internet Behavior Management System - Command Injection CVE-2021-4473
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cn-sec.com/archives/4631959.htmlhttps://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/tianxin-internet-behavior-management-system-command-injection-via-toquery-phphttps://www.cnvd.org.cn/flaw/show/CNVD-2021-41972https://avd.aliyun.com/detail?id=AVD-2021-890232https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-4473
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- topsecgroup
- Product
- tianxin_internet_behavior_management_system
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