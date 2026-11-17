Transliterator < 2.5.14 - Unauthenticated SQL Injection CVE-2026-39732
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-cf3x-m635-98vhhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-39732https://mor-golan.github.io/research/cve-2026-39732-serbian-transliteration/https://github.com/Mor-Golan/CVE-2026-39732https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3153821/serbian-transliteration
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 30, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ivijanstefan
- Product
- serbian-transliteration
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