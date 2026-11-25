UnrealIRCd - Command Injection CVE-2026-114713
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://forums.unrealircd.org/viewtopic.php?t=9487https://github.com/unrealircd/unrealircd/commit/05b5f5fdc8bbb726298f38c22e262e3c833d4986https://seclists.org/oss-sec/2026/q4/576https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-114713
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- unrealircd
- Product
- unrealircd
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