UserPro < 4.9.17.1 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2017-16562
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-16562https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/6d5da73e-30c2-4100-bceb-634f9c95a30a/https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/userprohttps://cvedetails.com/cve/CVE-2017-16562/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 10, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- userproplugin
- Product
- userpro
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.