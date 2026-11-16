Visual Form Builder < 3.0.8 - Unauthenticated Entry Export (CSV Injection) CVE-2022-0142
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-0142https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/03210390-2054-40c0-9508-39d168087878/https://www.cvedetails.com/cve/CVE-2022-0142/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 12, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- vfbpro
- Product
- visual_form_builder
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