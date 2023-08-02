WAGO - Remote Command Execution CVE-2023-1698
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://onekey.com/blog/security-advisory-wago-unauthenticated-remote-command-execution/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-1698https://cert.vde.com/en/advisories/VDE-2023-007/https://github.com/codeb0ss/CVE-2023-1698-PoChttps://github.com/deIndra/CVE-2023-1698
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 15, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wago
- Product
- compact_controller_100_firmware
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