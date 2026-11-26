wallabag - Default Login
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/wallabag/docker#how-to-use-this-imagehttps://github.com/wallabag/docker/blob/master/root/entrypoint.shhttps://github.com/wallabag/wallabag/blob/2.6.17/src/Wallabag/CoreBundle/Command/InstallCommand.php
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wallabag
- Product
- wallabag
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