Weaver E-Office - Unrestricted File Upload CVE-2023-2523
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/werwolfz/cve-2023-2523-and-cve-2023-2648https://vuldb.com/?id.228889https://blog.csdn.net/qq_41904294/article/details/130832416https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-2523
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 4, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- weaver
- Product
- e-office
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