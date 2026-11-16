Weaver (Fanwei) E-cology 10.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-22679
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/weaver-e-cology-unauthenticated-rce-via-dubboapi-debug-endpointhttps://www.weaver.com.cn/cs/securityDownload.htmlhttps://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/weaver-e-cology-critical-bug-exploited-in-attacks-since-march/https://github.com/keraattin/CVE-2026-22679https://nefariousplan.com/posts/weaver-ecology-22679-endpoint-was-named-debughttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-22679
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- weaver
- Product
- e-cology
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