WordPress < 5.5 - Password Reset Poisoning via Host Header Injection CVE-2017-8295
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://legalhackers.com/advisories/WordPress-Exploit-4-7-Unauth-Password-Reset-0day-CVE-2017-8295.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/41963https://core.trac.wordpress.org/ticket/25239https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-8295
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 4, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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