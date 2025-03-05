WordPress File Manager Plugin < 7.2.2 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-6825CVE-2024-0761
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/e1b4077a-2b56-4fd9-9a19-d758dacb08a4/https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/e04c3f89-55c7-4d8c-9a11-a16cc64079e9/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 13, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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