WP DSGVO Tools (GDPR) <= 3.1.22 - Unauthenticated Stored Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-4358
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-4358https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/shapepress-dsgvohttps://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/shapepress-dsgvo/vulnerability/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/shapepress-dsgvo/tags/3.1.23&new_path=/shapepress-dsgvo/tags/3.1.24
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 7, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- shapepress
- Product
- shapepress-dsgvo
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