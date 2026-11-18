WP Duplicate <= 1.1.11 - Unauthenticated File Upload to RCE CVE-2026-123751
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/3a3556f0-fc36-4f68-b826-406a7b4c3f9e/https://github.com/tempiltin/Duplicate2Shell-CVE-2026-123751https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-123751https://wordpress.org/plugins/local-sync/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- revmakx
- Product
- local-sync
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