WP OAuth Server <= 6.3.0 - Unauthenticated Sensitive Data Exposure via Legacy Debug Log CVE-2026-19715
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/94987bd9-7ac2-44fd-93df-52892c2a4622/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-19715https://wordpress.org/plugins/miniorange-oauth-20-server/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 27, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- miniorange
- Product
- miniorange-oauth-20-server
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