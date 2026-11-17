WPBot - Unauthenticated Chat Session Data Disclosure CVE-2026-87916
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/31d65e66-10b1-467a-8b20-ecf4880359e0/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-87916
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 12, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- quantumcloud
- Product
- wpbot
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